DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 210 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $313.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

