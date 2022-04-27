Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DORM. Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

