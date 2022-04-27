Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $205.60

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.60 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 205.60 ($2.62), with a volume of 1104767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.69).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.12) to GBX 360 ($4.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 244.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86) per share, with a total value of £45,450 ($57,927.61).

Dr. Martens Company Profile (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

