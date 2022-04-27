Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Raises Dividend to GBX 11.30 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DRX stock opened at GBX 837.85 ($10.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 732.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 629.67. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 388.80 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 845.89 ($10.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.17.
In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.83), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($209,131.05).
Drax Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Further Reading
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.