Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 3,509 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.88 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.54 and its 200-day moving average is $344.58.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

