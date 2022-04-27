Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 629.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.16. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $245.56 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

