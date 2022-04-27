Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. 904,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,081,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

