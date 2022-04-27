Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.52.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

