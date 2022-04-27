Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. 555,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

