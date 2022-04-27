Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894,678. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

