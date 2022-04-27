Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.39 and its 200-day moving average is $185.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $162.47 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.