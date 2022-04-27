Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 384 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,227,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $115.64 and a 1-year high of $189.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

