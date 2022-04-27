EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

NYSE:EGP traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

