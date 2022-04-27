Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $5.28. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 1,615,410 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $409.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 4.91.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 250,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,694,872 shares of company stock valued at $15,538,766 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

