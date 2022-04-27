Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $41,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,290. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

