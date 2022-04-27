Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.87.

NYSE:EW traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.42. 112,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,511,000 after purchasing an additional 560,331 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

