eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.18 million, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

