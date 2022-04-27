Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 1,644 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.23.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.85. 92,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,367. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.68 and its 200 day moving average is $291.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.59. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

