Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000.

Shares of RCD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,948. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $124.99 and a 52 week high of $161.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

