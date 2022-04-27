Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 4,188 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 261,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. 106,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,068. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

