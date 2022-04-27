Element Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,815 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,092 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,702 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,743,000 after buying an additional 124,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,674 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 100,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.29%.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

