Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $34,015,048. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.46 on Wednesday, reaching $175.54. The stock had a trading volume of 213,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The company has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

