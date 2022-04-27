Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in XPeng by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in XPeng by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEV. HSBC began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of XPEV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 383,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,847. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 6.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

