Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.37. 925,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,818,414. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.22. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $542.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

