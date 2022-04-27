Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 9,186 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 80.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,243,234 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,853 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. 2,231,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,931,340. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

