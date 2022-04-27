Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 0.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.67. 132,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.90.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 33,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $1,054,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,531,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,510,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

