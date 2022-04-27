Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

