Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,371 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.36. The company had a trading volume of 123,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.