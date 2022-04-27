Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $3,681,000. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.30. 80,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,292. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.95.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.39.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

