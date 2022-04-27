Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELLXF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Elixinol Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes hemp derived nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food products under the Elixinol and Hemp Foods Australia brands in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It offers hemp derived cannabidiol and food products, dietary supplements, topicals, and skincare products.

