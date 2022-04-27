Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ELLXF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Elixinol Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.