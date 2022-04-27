Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, an increase of 780.5% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EMHTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 194,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,625. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, ingestible extracts, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company distributes its medical products through licensed wholesale pharmacies and to licensed wholesale clients.

