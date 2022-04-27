Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and $24,576.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.52 or 0.07336509 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00050180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.