ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) PT Raised to €19.60

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.60.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 17,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.