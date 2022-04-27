ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) PT Raised to €19.60

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.60 ($21.08) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.60.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 17,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

