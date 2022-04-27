Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,380,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 575,956 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.9% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.01% of Enbridge worth $795,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after buying an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. 120,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,062. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

