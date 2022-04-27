Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 148,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,661,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

