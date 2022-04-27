Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $12.99 on Wednesday, hitting $166.82. The company had a trading volume of 276,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.72.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

