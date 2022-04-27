Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.86 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.070 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.11.

Entegris stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.47. 9,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,956. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Entegris by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 200,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Entegris by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

