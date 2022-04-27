Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

EFSC stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 347,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 53,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,502,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

