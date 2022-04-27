Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.93-$29.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.291-$7.341 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

EQIX traded down $21.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $717.90. The company had a trading volume of 488,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.44. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $853.47.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,060.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Equinix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

