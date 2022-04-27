Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $36.19

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.19, but opened at $34.98. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 108,823 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

