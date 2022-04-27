Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 27th (A, ACLS, ANIP, ARCC, CIGI, CMCT, CR, CRDL, CSV, CVET)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 27th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

