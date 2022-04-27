Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equity Residential updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.860 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.82-$0.86 EPS.

EQR stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. 101,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $94.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $249,660.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after acquiring an additional 180,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

