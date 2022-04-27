Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

ESS traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.93. 12,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.31. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

