EventChain (EVC) Price Down 3.7% This Week

EventChain (EVC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $76,836.47 and $19,791.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00032343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00100959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.