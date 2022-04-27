Everex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,291.00 (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $409,777.86 and $9,291.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

