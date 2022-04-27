EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Trading Down 7.4%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 17,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 228,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

EVmo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

