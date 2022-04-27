EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.89

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. EVN’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

