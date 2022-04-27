Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.24). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVFM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. 90,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,214. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.