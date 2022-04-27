Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.54. 102,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,454. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.46.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.