Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.87. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 10,765 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

